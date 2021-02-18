BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

Traders who were affected by the recent fire incident that razed more than half of Sokoto Central Market have decried their losses.

The traders who affirmed they have incurred loss worth billions of naira, added that, some of them might never bounce back to life economically again.

According to them, the devastation caused by the inferno was beyond imagination. This they said, was because virtually all the 9000 shops in the market were destroyed by the fire incident.

Speaking on their plight, one of those affected, Alhaji Kabiru Liman said he took the ordeal in good fate as according to him, nothing will ever happen until ordained by Allah.

“In total submission to the will of Allah, I watched my two shops burnt down. I sell fabrics and sewing materials. I lost everything in my two shops.

“And as a Muslim, we only recount our worth during tithe (Zakkat) hence that will determine what you are to give.

I have goods in each of the burnt shops worth over 9 million naira”, Alhaji Liman said.

Another trader, Mr Paul Ezenwa who has been doing his business in the market for over 25 years said the fire incident in the market is not a huge surprise to them, adding however that what has kept them wondering was how people were unable to pick corrections from previous incidences.

“This fire would not have been this destructive had people obeyed the original plans of the market. The fire razed everywhere because all the roads were blocked by either makeshift shops or unapproved

attachments.”