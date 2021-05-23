The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo, has said the nation is passing through a critical stage of its history, hence the citizens must be peace loving and abide by all principles that would foster unity in the country.

He urged Nigerians to be prayerful, steadfast and faithful in order to over become this trying time.

Admiral Gambo made the call during the special juma’at prayer as part of activities to mark the Nigerian Navy’s 65th anniversary.

“Please note that our nation is passing through a critical stage in her history. As such, we all must be prayerful, steadfast and faithful. We all must be peace loving citizens of our country and abide by all the principles that would foster unity in our diversity,” he said.

He said the “strength of the yarn is in it being knitted together into a rope. Therefore, in the same vein, our strength as a nation lies in our unity despite our diverse backgrounds, colour, tribe and religion,” he said.

The CNS said the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to the defence of the territorial integrity and peace of the nation was underscored by its indelible performance in the discharge of its constitutional mandate in the protection of the nation’s maritime environment, her obligation to internal security under the Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA) and Military Aid to Civil Power (MACP) as well as Nigeria’s contributions to global peace under the UN peace support.

He said the security of the nation’s maritime space was being undermined by series of illegal activities perpetrated by criminal elements, adding that the Navy had to intensify her operational engagements to neutralize the activities of economic saboteurs in the nation’s maritime environment with resounding success.

