President of Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Gabriel Oladipupo Ajayi, has called on Nigerian professionals to embrace technology to mitigate adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ajayi who stated this in his address on the occasion of the ‘Building Information Modelling Workshop’ organised by the Association Of Consulting Architects Nigeria (ACAN) in Lagos noted that the role building information modelling plays in the delivering of qualitative architectural products in this information era cannot be overemphasized.

He said, ‘’There is no denying that the past 20 months have been rocky for all professionals and consultants of diverse disciplines all over the world. The upsurge of the novel Coronavirus pandemic disrupted virtually all business and consultancy activities across the globe – Nigeria inclusive. It halted businesses, cancelled global conferences and corporate gatherings, and it wreaked havoc on our professional practices, as the award of contracts was at its record low.”

Ajayi added that responding to these needs calls for proper collaboration with other professionals in the built environment, saying the building information modelling affords the professionals to properly and adequately collaborate with colleagues in the allied profession in proffering solutions to the challenges of our industry.