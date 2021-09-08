Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has emphasised the need to make the country liveable for the people to harness their talents for national growth.

Governor Akeredolu said to achieve Nigeria’s goals for science and technological advancement, the country must be made conducive for living, particularly for the young ones.

The governor spoke yesterday while receiving members of the Governing Board of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) led by the chairman, Dr Godknows Boladie Igali, and the vice-chancellor, Prof Joseph Adeola Fuwape, at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

Harping on the growth of science and technology in the country, Akeredolu said: “For us in science and technology, we need to do more. Japanese, Chinese and other developed countries send people to where science is the best. We have heard of countries that send their people to the USA to train in Science and Technology.

“They didn’t stay there. They went back to their country to develop it. Commitment to one’s country is key. But we need to make this country a livable place so that the young ones will be confident and have hope to live in this country.”

Akeredolu, who stressed that the people are living in fear, noted that something must be done urgently to address the situation and restore hope to the minds of the people.

Earlier, the chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Ambassador Dr Godknows Boladie Igali, lauded the strides of Akeredolu, adding that the state is poised to get to the top place in the country.

“Seeing the transformation, especially the urban renewal, is tremendous. With your focus on education, we know what you are doing at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH).