BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that Nigeria must reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism.
This is even as he said investments in top medical care and the overall healthcare sector in Nigeria is set to birth one of “the fastest growth areas in a resurgent Nigerian economy.”
According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande , Prof Osinbajo stated this yesterday during his virtual remarks at theofficial unveiling of the Evercare Hospital in Lekki, Lagos.
Evercare Hospital, part of the Evercare Group, operates as an integrated healthcare delivery platform in emerging markets across Africa and South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria. The international group has set aside a $1billion healthcare fund.
“The business case for more top quality medical care in Nigeria has always seemed quite obvious, but I think the fact that the Evercare Health Fund, (a US$ 1 billion emerging markets healthcare fund) has chosen to invest in healthcare in Nigeria, clearly confirms even to the greatest skeptics that we are seeing the birth of what may well become one of the fastest growth areas in a resurgent Nigerian
economy,” Prof. Osinbajo submitted.
Speaking on the importance of having such a medical institution in
Nigeria, the vice president observed that “we must reverse the trend
of outbound medical tourism” and there is the need to “attract, not
just medical tourists from our neighbors in the region, but also
become the place of choice for even developed countries’ medical
tourists looking to jump long queues for specialized procedures at
home.”
He also emphasized that the emergence of the Evercare Hospital would
bring about a U-turn in the brain drain of medical personnel trained
in Nigeria who are engaged in hospitals abroad because of better
remuneration and better facilities.
Noting the peculiarity of the situation in Nigeria in terms of
accessibility to healthcare, Prof Osinbajo pointed out that “we have
by far the largest number of middle-to-low income communities and
individuals in sub-Saharan Africa who require affordable, high quality
healthcare.”
The vice president expressed optimism and excitement in the
facility with “first-of-its-kind-purpose-built, 165-bed
state-of-the-art international private hospital, that offers an
extensive range of specialty medical and surgical services.” He also
expressed his pleasure at the fact that “in addition to its local
world class personnel, the hospital will leverage technology to
consult with international specialists across the 29 hospitals and 16
clinics currently in its portfolio.”
According to the vice president “we are certainly set for exciting
times in the Nigerian healthcare story.”
In his own remarks, the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide
Sanwo-olu, commended the management of the hospital for its
collaboration with citizens of Lagos, local and foreign investors in
building a first-class edifice catering to the people.