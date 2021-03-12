BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that Nigeria must reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism.

This is even as he said investments in top medical care and the overall healthcare sector in Nigeria is set to birth one of “the fastest growth areas in a resurgent Nigerian economy.”

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande , Prof Osinbajo stated this yesterday during his virtual remarks at theofficial unveiling of the Evercare Hospital in Lekki, Lagos.

Evercare Hospital, part of the Evercare Group, operates as an integrated healthcare delivery platform in emerging markets across Africa and South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria. The international group has set aside a $1billion healthcare fund.

“The business case for more top quality medical care in Nigeria has always seemed quite obvious, but I think the fact that the Evercare Health Fund, (a US$ 1 billion emerging markets healthcare fund) has chosen to invest in healthcare in Nigeria, clearly confirms even to the greatest skeptics that we are seeing the birth of what may well become one of the fastest growth areas in a resurgent Nigerian

economy,” Prof. Osinbajo submitted.

Speaking on the importance of having such a medical institution in

Nigeria, the vice president observed that “we must reverse the trend

of outbound medical tourism” and there is the need to “attract, not

just medical tourists from our neighbors in the region, but also

become the place of choice for even developed countries’ medical

tourists looking to jump long queues for specialized procedures at

home.”

He also emphasized that the emergence of the Evercare Hospital would

bring about a U-turn in the brain drain of medical personnel trained

in Nigeria who are engaged in hospitals abroad because of better

remuneration and better facilities.

Noting the peculiarity of the situation in Nigeria in terms of

accessibility to healthcare, Prof Osinbajo pointed out that “we have

by far the largest number of middle-to-low income communities and

individuals in sub-Saharan Africa who require affordable, high quality

healthcare.”

The vice president expressed optimism and excitement in the

facility with “first-of-its-kind-purpose-built, 165-bed

state-of-the-art international private hospital, that offers an

extensive range of specialty medical and surgical services.” He also

expressed his pleasure at the fact that “in addition to its local

world class personnel, the hospital will leverage technology to

consult with international specialists across the 29 hospitals and 16

clinics currently in its portfolio.”

According to the vice president “we are certainly set for exciting

times in the Nigerian healthcare story.”

In his own remarks, the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide

Sanwo-olu, commended the management of the hospital for its

collaboration with citizens of Lagos, local and foreign investors in

building a first-class edifice catering to the people.