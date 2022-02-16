The lead Pastor of God’s City International Church (GCIC), Abuja, Mathew Morakinyo has appealed to Nigerians to turn to God for divine intervention in appointing leaders in 2023.

Morakinyo stated this in Abuja while briefing press on its forthcoming Power Touch Night at the Velodrome, National Stadium Abuja.

He said only God who knows the heart of a man can give us a leader that will heal the land. “On our part, we have been praying and we continue to pray and God will answer us.

“God is the creator of man, and he is the one that knows the mind of man so it is better to turn to God who knows man and to ask him to give us a leader. It is God that gives leadership. God will give us a leader of his choice,” he said.

He said the church is one of the leading Pentecostal churches in Abuja which came to existence on the 1″ of May, 2016, by one of the most sought-after Pastors in person of Pastor Morakinyo.

“Ever since the church started, GCIC has been having an overwhelming number of programmes, from the Sunday service which has 4 different services and over 3000 people in attendance to its other powerful weekly programmes.

“Power Touch is one out of the other programmes they do in God’s City International Church. The Senior Pastors of the Church, Pastor Matthew and Pastor (Mrs) Mary Morakinyo were led by the Spirit of the Lord, to host the Special Abuja Power Touch Night that will take place at the Velodrome, National Stadium Abuja, On Friday 18 February, 2022, by 9pm.

“Residents of Abuja and its environs will see the God of Possibilities at work, as the programme promise to be powerful, spiritually fulfilling, and the attendees are to expect deliverance, healing, rescue, restoration, mobile fire, early satisfaction, answers to Prayers and amazing testimonies,” he added.

