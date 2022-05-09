What are the challenges you see in the Nigerian telecoms infrastructure market?

When it comes to financing infrastructure, I will say multiple taxation and fees poses a huge threat to the growth of the Nigerian telecom market. There should be a uniform tax system, and the same should apply to fees. Taxes are essential to providing funding for infrastructure, it is important for the growth of any society. But taxing and levying businesses multiple times inhibits growth.

This is where regulation is needed to streamline the tax system and other fees for towercos, Theft is a huge threat to the growth of the telecoms market because there is already an infrastructure deficit capped at $136 billion and we need an additional 40,000 towers to be able to close that gap. Stealing and vandalising telecom equipment is very detrimental to the growth of the telecom industry in Nigeria.

Theft is a huge challenge affecting the growth of the Nigerian telecom industry. Despite these challenges, I will say the growth of the market has been rapid, even though a lot of this growth came through acquisitions and not organic growth strategies.

With big players already in the market, how do you intend to compete and change the game?

We provide tower infrastructure to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for now but our focus is shifting toward providing digital infrastructure services to our customers. We are an enabler rather than a reactive business to what the customers want. We are evolving into a digital infrastructure provider. We are saying how do we enable people who want to use infrastructure to have that access by leading the MNOs where they want to go. So, that is what we want to drive our focus to, because in this game, we have a lot of big players that are already in the market, with a lot of money behind them. So, technically as an indigenous infrastructure provider, the only edge we can play around with is the edge of leading the game. We want to change the approach to the telecoms infrastructure market.

Coming on board to lead the operations of Pan-African Towers, what are you bringing to further drive the company?

At Pan African Towers, we are deliberate about our growth. And as you are aware, we have raised a lot of money in the last couple of months, and then, we are going to be doing a lot of work to push that growth agenda as much as we can. Growth is an important element of our business; we will be looking at the speed of execution of our projects as well as their quality. That is the first thing.

The second thing is to diversify our services. We are going to be doing a lot of branding in the coming months to reposition ourselves in the market; to let you know that we are now fully in for business. I want to go for the long haul and we plan to build a multinational from home here in Nigeria. That is the goal. We want to focus on that: build a multinational telecoms infrastructure company and grow at a very fast speed to deliver value to our shareholders.

For instance, we are planning to hit between 3000 and 5000 towers in the coming three to five years. We know this is going to require a lot of work but there is already a demand for growth. We believe we are in the right position to tap into that. With the advent of 5G technology, there is going to be high demand for towers. I saw a report once that says six times the current number of towers are needed for 5G deployment. Those are base stations.

There is still going to be a need for fibre connectivity because 5G requires a lot of boosting such that the connection can be close together and the way they work becomes very efficient. To do that, there are going to be a lot of inbuilt solutions; a lot of outdoor dial systems and power for its deployment. We are ready to get into that space and provide premium services to our customers.