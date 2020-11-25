BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

As Nigeria joins the world to celebrate this year’s International Day for the elimination of all forms of violence against women, Hon. Yishawu Gbolahan, lawmaker in the Lagos Assembly has called for collective efforts of people to stop violence against the girl child and women.

The United Nations General Assembly designated November 25th as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Hon Yishawu representing Eti-Osa constituency 02 in a statement made available by his information office said statistics showed that the COVID-19 pandemic worsened violence against Girls and women.

According to him, since the outbreak of COVID-19, emerging data and reports from those on the front lines, have shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has intensified.

He buttressed the fact that “As COVID-19 continues to strain health services, essential services, such as domestic violence shelters and help lines have reached capacity.

“More needs to be done to prioritize addressing violence against women in Covid-19 response and recovery efforts”.

The lawmaker appealed to victims of the violence to always speak out for justice to take its course, urging Nigerians to protect girls and women, saying they are the nation’s asset.