Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has explained that Gwoza town located in Borno South senatorial district of Borno State needed a Federal College of Education in order to make a statement to Boko Haram terrorists that western education is necessary for good living.

Ndume, who represents Borno South, spoke in an interview with journalists at the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday on the sidelines of a public hearing on the Bills for the establishment of Federal Colleges of Education in some states of the federation.

He also noted that with an annual national budget of about N13trn, it was possible to have one Federal College of Education in each of the 109 senatorial districts in the country in order to bolster the standard of education.

“If the federal government decide to do so, it is doable because we have 109 senatorial districts in the whole country and by my estimate, an investment like N1bn per annum can take care of a modest tertiary institution like that and I didn’t just say that offhand.

“Supposing we are to establish one Federal College of Education in each senatorial district and it will cost N1bn to run it every year, that means about either N109bn or N110bn allocated to that is doable and I didn’t just say it because of politics or sentiment.

“So, as I said, the etablishment of a sound College of Education to train teachers to teach the children in primary and secondary schools especially, is fundamental because when we have that institution and we give our children and wards sound education, they will grow to be patriotic citizens, educated citizens, citizens that are well disciplined, citizens that are well mentored, that can run this country in the future and it is from there that they can go to university or decide to be on their own because you don’t necessarily need a degree before you start.

“Most our industrial people are people who just have the basic education, that is primary and secondary education. In fact, you will hardly hear of a big name among the industrial people who had education up to university level,” Ndume said.

On the suitability of Gwoza town for the proposed higher institution against the backdrop of insecurity, the lawmaker said: “In this country now, how calm is everywhere, would you now say that because some charlatans and criminals are saying boko is haram and then they established a caliphate in Gwoza? In fact that is one reason enough to put a College of Education in Gwoza, to tell them that boko is not haram, boko is needed.”