Top former banker and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatudeen, has declared that the country was in dire need of quality and seminal leadership that could provide a safe and secure environment where Nigerians, irrespective of their religion and ethnic persuasions, could flourish and excel.

He said this when he met Adamawa State PDP leaders and stakeholders in the state capital, Yola.

He explained that the state holds special place in his heart because of the many intersections with his pace of birth.

“Adamawa has a very special place in my heart because of the many intersections with my place of birth. The country is in dire need of seminal leadership that can provide the safe, secure and stable environment for a Nigeria that works for us all,” Hayatudeen said.

He promised to make Nigeria work for all and sundry should he be given the opportunity to serve at the highest level in the country.

Also speaking during the visit, the Director-General of the Mohammed Hayatudeen Campaign Organsiation, Senator Isa Galaudu, said Hayatudeen has the requisite qualities to revive the nation’s dying institutions; adding that the way he turned around FSB was a testimony of his ability to handle even the most difficult of assignments.

“Mohammed Hayatu-deen has the requisite capabilities to revive dying institutions, as he did with FSB International. He is contesting for the highest office because there is a special need for a special breed of leaders at this critical juncture in our history,” Senator Galaudu said.

Responding, the chairman of the Adamawa State chapter of the PDP, Abdurahman Bobboi, said Mohammed Hayatu-Deen is the kind of person they were happy to have in the party.

“Nigerians need solutions; people who can sacrifice to put the country right. If we do not do right, we will not be forgiven by the next generation. We wish you the very best in your campaign for the party’s ticket,” Bobboi said.

Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, who was part of the entourage, said he had worked extensive with Mohammed Hayatu-deen and was astounded at his work ethics.

On different projects, night and day he would not sleep until we achieved our objectives and victory. I have told myself that until we get someone like him we don’t have a leader. We need someone who will take Nigeria and patiently nurture the country until it is back on the right path,” Dalung declared.

