Dr Abdulrahman Danladi is the director of degree programmes, Yobe State-owned Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua (USCOEG). In this interview with MUHAMMAD MAITELA, he speaks on the need for Yobe state government to improve and enhance the sponsorship of the institution’s academic activities.

Tell us about Umar Suleiman College of Education (USCOEG) Degree programme?

Umar Suleiman College of Education Gashua (USCOEG) was upgraded from Advanced Teachers College Gashua to College of Education in 1987 with the statutory mandate to train teachers for primary and junior secondary school levels. However in 2009, Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) to start a Degree programme in Education.

The staffing of the programme is a collaborative effort between the visiting lecturers from the University of Affiliation (UNIMAID) and the lecturers in the college, in 13 different courses for the award of B.A. Ed and B.Sc Ed degrees.

At the inception of the programme in the 2011/2012 session, students were admitted through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE). At the 2011/2012 session with 45 graduates, the number increased to 625 graduates in the 2018/2019 session but waiting for their results. And as for the 2019/2020 session, 660 students recently completed their final examinations.

The state governor, Mai Mala Buni, recently stated in an interview that he would look into the challenges causing the delay in the issuance of results to degree

students. What are these challenges and in what ways do you think you can overcome them?

When I assumed office as the new director of the Degree programmes, I found many challenges on ground, amongst which are the issue of late issuance of statements of result. That is the most challenging and the second major one is the lack of production of student’s academic status at the commencement of a new session. As for the late issuance of the statement of result, there are two major factors, the internal and the external factors.

The internal ranges from compilation system with obsolete software that require conversion to second software, this greatly causes delay in the processing of our results, transcripts and press releases for onward submission to the university of affiliation. The external factor is the bureaucratic procedures that take place in the University of Affiliation before results are accepted for deliberation and approval by the university’s Senate, which is quite understandable that the university has its administrative and academic procedures to scrutinise results before they are finally approved.

Anyway, we are mounting pressures through pleading and lobbying so as to fast-track the approval of our results. As for the ways to overcome these challenges new robust result software was developed which will greatly reduce and minimise the time and errors hitherto experienced with the initial software. Secondly, our staff is motivated to work harder to reduce the number of weeks it took us previously in the release of our results for onward submission to the university.

How many degree students have graduated from the College so far?

As at now, we have a total of 1,886 students excluding those recently admitted, and the admission exercise is still in progress. So far, 282 were admitted as the first batch. As for the graduates, 2,511 have graduated from the 2011/2012 to 2018/2019 session.

Can you specify the areas you require the intervention of the state government for the smooth running of the programme?

As you are aware, the institution is owned and financed by the Yobe State government. However, considering the resolve of the present administration under Governor Mai Mala Buni, to revitalise education and improve the welfare of teachers vis-a-vis the quality of the graduates. We are appealing to the state government to improve and enhance the sponsorship of the following academic activities like remuneration of the visiting lecturers, teaching practice of the Degree programmes, field trips by the Biology, Chemistry and Geography students and induction at the French Village for French students.

, teaching practice of the Degree programmes, field trips by the Biology, Chemistry and Geography students and induction at the French Village for French students.

What are the gaps you observed in the degree programme and how do you intend to fill them?

They are the difficulties we faced in the course of processing our results, production of academic status for the students before the commencement of a new session as well as financial constraints. On assumption of duty a more robust software was developed that greatly eases our work contrary to the previous delays in computation of our results before onward submission to the university. With the new software, the work becomes easier and it’s user-friendly. For the first time, we were able to produce academic status for the returning students which facilitated the registration exercise and the commencement of lectures as well.

As for the financial constraints, we are receiving some positive attention from the state government, which is working hard to revitalise the entire education sector in Yobe State.

