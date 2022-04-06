Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Lucky Irabor has said with journalists and military cooperation, the country will win the war against insecurity.

Speaking during a training workshop conference on “Enhancing Journalists-Military Cooperation on Checking Insecurity,” yesterday, Irabor said from time immemorial, journalists as watch dog of the society and purveyors of news have steadfastly executed the duties of informing, educating and enlightening the heterogenous public on daily occurrences and activities happening around them and beyond.

“In like manner, Section 217 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended entrusted the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the onerous responsibility of defending the country from external aggression, maintaining the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as securing its borders from violation on land, sea or air.

“Invariably, it could be deduced that journalists work on the minds and soul of the populace. They use their medium and platforms to condition the minds of people as well as set agenda to enable people make informed decisions on day-to-day issues. The military on the other hand, is responsible of ensuring that the physical space is not threatened or violated by any injurious force or actions perpetuated by enemies of the state and criminals, which could lead to disruption of peace and orderliness in the society,” Irabor said adding that collaboration between the professionals will help the country in winning the war against terrorists.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Military Civil Relations, Rear Admiral A. O. Ayobanjo, Chief of Defence Staff said that it is in realising the cardinal roles both journalists and the Armed Forces play in nation building that the Defence Headquarters agreed to collaborate with Zakclair Investment Limited to bring the 3-day conference to fruition.

The chairman of the occasion, Major Gen Chris Olukolade (rtd) said the relationship between the journalists and the media strengthens national security.

“The media and the military are significantly inseparable. That’s why we should commend the people that have taken this initiative to check insecurity in the country,” Olukolade said, adding that the military and the journalists must bridge the communication gap.

President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Mr Chris Isiguzo, while stressing the importance of journalists, said there was need to address the responsibility of the media in internal security management and low security conflicts.

“National security is non-negotiable,” Isiguzo said, adding that since conflict is inevitable, citizens must come together and address it.

In his paper, former spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Salihu Kukasheka Usman (rtd) said the military and the media must build a consensus that will help in a conflict environment.

He said journalists must have a high sense of responsibility while the Nigeria military is expected to give information to the journalists when needed.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Zakclair Investment Limited, Adelabu Abdulrazak, said bad mouthing the country and the military triggers hostilities from men in arms against journalists and could affect the spirit of patriotism and support for fatherland among the populace.