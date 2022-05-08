The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says troops of the Nigerian Army are currently enjoying timely and sustained air and maritime supports in all their operations.

Yahaya said this at an interaction with participants of Army War College Course on Friday in Abuja.

He said the enhanced synergy among the services in various theatres of operation was in line with their desire to promote “jointness” in all operations.

The COAS said he intended to superintend over a Nigerian army that would have the flexibility, capacity and capability to operate under all conditions, in collaboration with other services and agencies.

He said the issue of lack of synergy between the services of other agencies had been a major concern impeding accomplishment of national security objectives.

According to him, the Nigerian army is currently being positioned to conduct protracted land operations independently and jointly with other services, security agencies.

“Thus, projecting forces into criminal enclaves supported by other services has charged up the troops and energized them to conduct more effective combat operations.

“The recent mass surrender of scores of terrorists is caused by the effectiveness of this offensive concept.

“As a result, we now enjoy more timely and sustained air and maritime support operations across the country.

“Other measures to ensure synergy among the services and agencies include; restructuring of the joint task force command across all theatres of operation,” he said.

The army chief said efforts had been made to improve the welfare of troops through different initiatives like the welfare flight for all personnel undertaking operations in the North East among other things. (NAN)