The management of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said the agency under its present commandant-general, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, places high premium on the welfare of personnel, knowing undoubtedly that to build a virile, dynamic and productive workforce, conscious efforts must be made to motivate the staff.

The NSCDC which reacted to a story that its officers and men were being empowered with over N1.3 million worth tricycles said in a statement to LEADERSHIP, with reference number AAA.003/CPRD/NHQ/ABJ/VOL11/04, dated November 28, 2021 and signed by its director, public relations NSCDC, DCC Olusola Odumosu, that the tricycle empowerment was the project of the cooperative society of the corps and was not part of the welfare drive of the CG

The cooperative society is an autonomous body and the commandant-general is not in a position to dictate how cooperative members’ money should be spent or what kind of investments they should undertake.

The statement quoted the CG to have said at different fora that his roadmap for the Corps cannot be compromised, having established the template of his planned thoughts and possible action to follow in line with his avowed commitment to initiate programmes that would benefit the entire personnel and not a section of the Corps like the cooperative members only.

“It is worthy of note that within eight months of his assumption of leadership of the corps, the commandant -general has ensured the promotion of officers and men who have remained on the same rank for three to ten years.

“Within these eight months, Dr Audi gave out cheques of over two-million-naira (N2M) for Group Personal Accident benefits to personnel who sustained various degrees of injuries in the cause of discharging their duties. Not to mention the over twenty-million-naira (N20m) worth of cheques being distributed as part of payment for Group Life Insurance which is managed by the Head of service.”

LEADERSHIP Sunday had in its yesterday edition exclusively reported that Audi had in a restricted document signed by the deputy commandant-general administration, Zakari Ibrahim Ningi, dated November 23, 2021 announced his approval of a motorcycle/tricycle welfare scheme for the corps.

The memo which was addressed to all chairmen of cooperatives, zonal commanders, commandants, liaison officers and college provosts, said the scheme was through a partnership between the NSCDC national headquarters and Rot-shade Global Resources Ltd in line with the comptroller general’s welfare drive for personnel, a development, a programme which some of his officers kicked against.