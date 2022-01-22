The prevalence of drug abuse in Gombe State is alarming as not less than 17 percent of the state citizens use illicit drugs. In this interview with NAJIB SANI, the state commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, says parts of the steps being taken by the agency to curb the menace is prosecuting the drug traffickers and conducting rehabilitation for users.

May we know you?

My name is Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke. I am the state commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Gombe state command. I was posted here sometime in March 2021.

What is the mandate of the NDLEA?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the mandate of NDLEA is actually to stop the supply of (Illicit) drugs and also reduce to the barest minimum the demand. Of course, when there is no demand, there won’t be supply. Another mandate will be to ensure that the proceeds of the illicit drugs are not enjoyed by the persons who make money from drugs. The law on money laundering as it involves drugs is that the money is taken from you so that you don’t enjoy, you don’t see it as a gain in drugs. Above all also, the mandate will be to protect Nigerians image and the image of Nigeria anywhere.

Tackling illicit drugs is an herculean task. As a woman, how do you cope with the pressure of this office?

Is not really herculean because when you look at the issues of drugs, is not just on the shoulders of the men. Is on the shoulders of every responsible person in the state, in the community. Why I am saying everyone is, we have to take drugs education to every strata of the society. Talking about women, as mothers, is easier for us to have empathy to discover children that are into drugs. So, it has nothing to do with me as a woman but it has to do with the zeal to ensure that the society gets rid of illicit drugs.

Apart from tackling the drugs traffickers, what about the pharmaceutical shops that sell them to abusers?

ADVERTISEMENT

There is difference between pharmaceutical shops and patent medicine shops. The pharmaceutical shops are licensed to sell such drugs. That is why they have poison books, they have prescription. They are not supposed to sell without prescription. But for the patent medicine sellers, they are not supposed to sell psychotropic substances. Psychotropic substances mean substances that affect the central nervous system. They affect brain and make you do what you wouldn’t do. Such people are totally banned from selling such things. But you still see in the society the greed of making money. You find patent medicine people selling these things.

Are patent medicine shops not licensed to operate?

They are not licensed to sell psychotropic substances. They can sell paracetamol, they can sell malaria tablets. But these ones, the law is saying they should not sell except the pharmacists. So you cannot even take your prescription from the hospital and walk into patent medicine stores.

Tell us the prevalence of drugs abuse in Gombe state

The prevalence of drugs usage in this state is quite high, is the highest in the north east. It is about 17 per cent of the population.

From the date of your inception as NDLEA boss in the state, tell us the number of arrests made?

ADVERTISEMENT

Since I took over, I came with the zeal and the mandate to sanitize this great state. When I took over till now, the command has arrested 243 suspects comprising of 224 males and 19 females.

If you arrest drugs abusers, do you charge them to court?

When they are traffickers, you prosecute. When they are users, we apply the mandate of the United Nations on drugs and crimes. When a child is into drugs, it is a family setting first. It could be certain things that are not in place that made them to go into the drugs. So, if they are users, we counsel and rehabilitate them. You do not really punish them.

What if the drugs user is an adult?

The counseling and rehabilitation are not dependent on the age. It depends on the quantity of substance seen with you. As professionals, we will be able to know those who are not dealing, who are not trafficking but are using it. We will dig into the history of what made you start using it. Some of the histories are pathetic. So, we will channel them towards counseling and rehabilitation. When they have gone into it for too long and they have health issues, then you seek treatment. We partner with hospitals for treatment. If the thing affects their brains, it will be very wrong for you to take them to prison. It will be very wrong for you to prosecute them.

Do you have experts among your personnel like psycho-analysts to effectively counsel drugs addicts?

Yes we do. When we see that it is beyond us, we partner with the hospitals for treatment.

Within the period under review, can you tell us the number of drugs abusers you rehabilitated?

For those that are residential clients, they are just about 12. I will use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to seek rehabilitation. If you come for counseling does not mean that you are mad. We have rehabilitation facility but it is not properly utilized, maybe the people fear being stigmatized. For those that are not residential, when we go to joints, people we call pockets dealers, we ask them to come for counseling because you don’t kill a mosquito with a hammer. So, such persons for the period, we have had 96 of them.

Do you keep them in your custody or how do you carry out the rehabilitation?

Those that are residential, their parents come to us and tell us that they want these people rehabilitated. They pay and those ones stay for a minimum of three months. So everyday, you get to see them. In the facility, there is IT (Information Technology) room. They also have some games they play. For those that are arrested, they are put inside the cell. For such people, after counseling them, you let them to go to their homes and come in everyday.

Which drugs are tagged illicit by NDLEA?

The heroin, cocaine, cannabis sativa. In addition to those ones, we have the psychotropic substances. Those psychotropic substances are the ones sold by the pharmacists. You are talking of the tramadol and so many.

What about the locally made substances that intoxicate?

Those ones fall under socially acceptable drugs like the alcohol, suck and die. You can’t actually prosecute the users or sellers because they don’t fall under what you can prosecute. Apart from the fact that NDLEA makes arrests and prosecutions, it also counsels people and tell them these are bad. Apart from these, there are other things people abuse. Some people use lacasera and mix it with something. With the new trend of shisha spots, our youths introduce cannabis apart from the normal shisha because they want to be ‘high’.

So, are you planning to ban shisha smoking here?

Not necessarily because they have license to import it but we will also visit such places and ensure something else is not mixed with the shisha.

What are the penalties for drugs abusers and Illicit drugs traffickers?

Imprisonment, and that is at the discretion of the judge.

What are your challenges?

Paramount in the challenges are logistics. First of all, the office does not depict a state command headquarters. You also know with the security situation, the place is open, among where other people are. So, there is tendency with the job we are doing, we have cell here. It is really a risk being around here. We also face the challenge of vehicles to do patrol. In fact, in the recent past during patrol, we arrested a vehicle that was coming from Onitcha heading to Yola with 128 KG of psychotropic substances hidden inside the truck with other loads in it. So there are times we need to do patrol to ensure that such things do not come into the state. Manpower is okay, at the moment there are people in training. Two sets have come out, there are still some people in training. So manpower is getting better.

What are your blueprints for effective fight against drugs abuse and trafficking in the state?

We are aware that the president and commander in chief of the armed forces Muhammadu Buhari has launched what we called WADA, War Against Drugs Abuse. So is just to leverage on that, take this war to every parts of the society. For every problem, there must be the use of the drugs.