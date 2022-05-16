Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has reiterated government’s commitment to uplifting women’s economic status.

Dr Balarabe stated this when she led other government officials to distribute agricultural inputs and farm implements to 85 women groups and cooperatives.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development while the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs donated the agricultural inputs and implements that were distributed.

The Deputy Governor also called on women to engage more in dry season farming and make use of the agricultural extension workers available in their communities.

Dr. Balarabe who explained that dry season farming increases earnings and offers better prices for commodities, said the agricultural inputs and implements would go a long way in complementing what the state government is doing for women.

According to her, the Kaduna State Government would not relent on its efforts of changing the narrative of women being the poorest of the poor, adding that women are the most hard-working members in communities.

The Deputy Governor expressed appreciation to the federal government for the strategic support, assuring that the inputs would be distributed to the right people.

Dr Balarabe congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to make judicious use of the seeds and tools.

Earlier, Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba, explained that Kaduna State Government has consistently made women’s empowerment a priority, through financial literacy and inclusion among others.

According to her, growing attention is being given to women entrepreneurship as part of effort of the empowerment agenda of the government, and to expand opportunities for them.

Hafsat Baba assured that the state government would continue to improve the livelihood of women, by engaging them in income generating activities.

In his remark, Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Ibrahim Hussaini reiterated the commitment of the state government in initiating various programs that would support women farmers and farming activities generally in the state.

The items distributed include improved rice seedlings, maize seeds, cowpea and groundnuts, and also implements like wheel barrows, as well as basic hand tools that would ease farm work and increase productivity.