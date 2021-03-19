By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has announced the registration of over 180,500 members in the on-going registration and revalidation exercise of new and old members.

The acting state secretary of the party, Mr. Alabo Martins, dropped the hint in a chat with newsmen in his office in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to him, the APC is the new bride which everybody wants to identify with, stressing that those decamping are doing so for personal reasons best known to them.

“If you look at those who are decamping, they are personal friends to the governor, close relatives and those from his local government area.”

On the insinuations that the leader of the party is running the party as a one-man-show, Martins said the leader is sensitive to the plights and yearning of the party faithful, who have the general desire to move the party forward.

“If the leader, Chief Timipre Sylva, is running a one-man-show, he wouldn’t have produced David Lyon as a brand in the state. We won the governorship in the state in 2019 because the leader of the party provided the right direction”.

He emphasised that for the period, the leader of the party, who is the minister of state for petroleum resources has stayed in office, brought visible infrastructure development to the state for everyone to see.