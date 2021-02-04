By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

Nigerian Direct to Home Pay TV operator, TSTV Africa, has said the organisation remains committed to promoting startups micro, small, and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), Nigeria values, ethics as well the country’s cultural heritage.

The managing director of TSTV Africa, Bright Echefu, who disclosed this during a facility tour at its corporate headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, said its transmission transcends boundaries and covers the 36 states of the federation including the FCT.

Echefu said the organisation is ready to do anything that adds value to the society, adding that they are open to collaboration.

He said the organisation is now stronger than where it was before as it has rolled out over 80 HD channels since the relaunch of its satellite broadcasting service in October 2020.

He reiterated, that TSTV has acquired rights for some major channels in other platforms to be viewed on TSTV at affordable prices, as it is ready for business as a major player in the industry.

As part of the key mission of the company, which includes offering services that address something fundamental in customers, the management of TSTV Africa disclosed that it has acquired the rights to broadcast the 2020/2021 English Football League season, as well as Laliga and the Eurocup.

He stated that Nigerians would be able to enjoy the ability to pause the decoder when not in use.

Echefu said competition in the market has made them stronger and created a zeal for them to perform better.

He also commended the federal government and National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) for giving the company the desired support to start again after the challenges that led to its failure when it was first launched.

On her part the representative of the NBC, Engr Mrs Gladys Eke assured the organisation of continuous support.

She also said Nigerians to patronise the pay-TV platform.