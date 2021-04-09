BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it saved N750million for the federal government in October last year through the removal of 20,089 pensioners not verified from its payroll.

Director, Parastatal Pension Department of PTAD, Mr Kabiru Yusuf, disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State at the biannual delegate conference of Federal Parastatals and Private Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPAN), Railway branch.

He added that, “When we took over in August 2015 to pay pension of parastatal workers there was no database. We only got names, serial numbers, bank account numbers and monthly pensions from the respective agencies and all those managing the scheme at a time. It was on the basis of that that we were getting budgetary provisions from the federal government.

“October 2020 we removed those on our payroll that had not been verified. They were about 20,089. Before we did that we notified the unions, the agency and of course the supervising ministry and asked

that anyone that has genuine case should forward his or her complaints to the dedicated address we created.

“By that time too we collectively resolved that the time had been sufficient enough time for anybody that had a genuine case to have made himself or herself available for the exercise.

“When we implemented the first phase of the outcome of the verification, we discovered that the monthly pension amount tied to the 20,089 pensioners that we removed was about N750 million. That was real savings for government. It means our monthly pension figures reduced by N750 million. And it will only start increasing for any single pensioner that will get back to our payroll based on valid and genuine documentation.”

The director said currently the directorate is embarking on mop-up verification exercise of pensioners across the nation.