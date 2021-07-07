Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of South East Police Mobile Force, Aderemi Adeoye, yesterday said that officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force saved the country from sliding into another civil war.

Adeoye said the country was no more on the verge of experiencing another civil war noting that the security challenges that the nation witnessed nearly overwhelmed her security sector.

He stated this at Police headquarters, Abakaliki while addressing Special Mobile Policemen from different parts of the country deployed to the state for “operation restore peace” exercise of the police force.

He commended the special mobile policemen for the gallantry which he said led to the end of killing of security agents and destruction of government facilities by unknown gunmen.

Adeoye advised them to always defend themselves against further attacks and killings by any unknown gunmen.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police for initiating the operation restore peace and assured the policemen that their welfare would not be toyed by the police force.