By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has

secured 865 convictions in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

EFCC acting chairman, Mohammed Umar Abba, said the convictions are

from a total of 1,305 cases filled in 2020, while a total of 7,340 cases were under investigation out of the 10,152 petitions received by the agency.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement titled, “EFCC secures 865 convictions, receives 10,152 petitions in 2020,” said the commission also made significant cash recoveries and seizure of a significant number of assets from persons indicted of corruption,

following the due legal process .

Describing the year under review as “unique for obvious reasons,” Abba

further revealed that the EFCC’s projections anchored on a strategic

vision were greatly slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, “The lockdown enforced as part of measures to stem

the spread of the deadly virus precipitated a scale-down of our

operations.

“For more than five months, activities were at the lowest ebb in our 17-year history as an institution.

“Also, a reform process that witnessed a change in the leadership of the commission naturally created anxiety among critical stakeholders.”

The EFCC chairman further said that the agency, in spite of the overwhelming odds, was still able to achieve significant milestones across the spectrum of its work.

Abba also expressed the desire to make the EFCC more effective through

the expansion of its activities, strengthening existing collaborations

with other law enforcement agencies, building new linkages with

relevant stakeholders and improving on its processes and procedures.

While reassuring staff of management’s commitment to their welfare at

all times in order to ensure greater performance, Abba stated that “as

a dynamic and responsive organisation, we will continually engage

staff and review policies to motivate all for greater performance.”