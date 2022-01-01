The Southern Senators Forum has optimised that in year 2020, there would be abundance and prosperity for the people of Nigeria.

The forum in a statement signed by Senator Bamidele for New year celebration urged all Nigerians to continue to have faith in God and be rest assured that whatever that is currently difficult will definitely be solved.

It said Nigeria could only savour the expected economic prosperity and gains when unity is guaranteed and security of lives and property is assured for rapid investment.

The forum added that God does not create human beings for hardship because when He created man and woman in the Garden of Eden, they were created in the midst of abundance.

