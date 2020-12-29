BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

As the year 2020 is ending, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that we all should learn to appreciate and thank God for surviving the challenges that came with it especially insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic among others.

Buhari stated this at the 10th Memorial service organised in honour of the father of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the late Chief Johnson Nsiegbe Kalu, at Kalu’s Camp Neya country home, Igbere, Bende local government area.

Represented by the minister of state for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, he commended the Senate majority whip and the entire members of the Kalu family for the well deserved honour done their father.

Urging the people to take adequate precautionary measures to avert the second wave of the novel pandemic, the president reiterated the commitment of his administration to bring the challenges under control.

Similarly, the Senate president, Ahmed Lawal, expressed appreciation to be part of the occasion, adding that his relationship with the family dates back to his undergraduate days with Kalu at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

Lawal, who was latter conferred with the chieftaincy title of Nwnne di na mba 1 of Igbere by the Igbere Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, stressed that Nigerians must unite to form a strong force to move the country forward.

“As citizens of this great country of ours, we must all come together to form a strong and committed force against our common challenges and enemies. All hands must be on deck to move it forward,” said the Nwanne di na mba.

In his sermon at the occasion, the prelate and moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke, lauded the family for honouring their late father in such manner and point in time.

Speaking on the topic “Reframing Your Story in Order to be Relevant,” he extolled the late Kalu for his exemplary and quality life style, urging members of the family to emulate him to leave similar legacies after their own departure.

The prelate, who stressed that Christians must establish good relationship with God, added, “so that when death comes, it will be like a change of address to a better place in the bosom of the Lord to enjoy eternity with the saints.”

Earlier in his speech, the representative of Abia North Senatorial District at the Senate and former governor of Abia State expressed appreciation to their guests for coming to “honour our beloved and cherished father together with us.”