By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

Activist and UK based All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Mr. Emmanuel Ugwuanyi said the South East people shot themselves on the foot by refusing to join APC in 2015, insisting that it will be difficult to seize the presidential ticket of the party from the North Central in 2023.

Speaking with our correspondent from his London base, Mr Ugwuanyi said the South East allowed itself to be left behind in the national politics of Nigeria.

“When we told them to support APC in 2015, they insulted us and called us names that we are Fulanis in Igboland. They said APC is a Fulani party.

“So why are they now embracing the same party they called us names for supporting? What has changed since then?

“If the 2023 becomes a straight fight between the North Central and the South East, the North Central will take it because the party has always won the North Central. I am a fan of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He fought to enthrone democracy and he has breeded many great leaders like Fashola and Osinbajo.

“But if you ask me, I will say he is already in the bracket that should be advising future Presidents, going by his age. We need young minds to drive this nation.

“The South West was President for 8 years. They shouldn’t be talking about it again”.

He said the 2023 Presidential election will herald a new dawn for the nation as young people are beginning to ask questions.

“The EndSARS energy should be redirected into the 2023 general election. The youth must make a decision to take over the Presidency and the National Assembly.

“What the nation needs now is sophisticated, brave and dynamic leadership. President Muhammadu Buhari has done well. He needs a young man to drive the nation’s dream from 2023”, he said.