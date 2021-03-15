By Andrew Essien, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the response by Nigerians to its registration and revalidation exercise exceeded its projections.

The party also added that the essence of the registration and revalidation exercise is to make the party revolve around the people.

Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John Akpanudoedehe told LEADERSHIP that “The ownership of the party revolves around the people. It’s going to be a bottom up approach where people who are individuals of this party will hold it dearly.

“It’s going to be their own baby, they are going to nurture it, believe in it and it’s a move towards ‘ideologizing’ the party where you know what this party is all about; this is where we are moving to.

“Secondly, to revalidate means we need to know who are in this party; some people have died, some have left while others have come in. We are not banking on the belief that they are many. We want to be really sure of how many we are,” he said.

When asked the specific number as of yesterday, he said “we really underestimated the response. We exceeded what we initially projected and as it stands today, we are going to double it because we are printing more forms and the rest. So, at the end of the extension, we’re going to get the true picture of where we stand.”

For state that started quite late, the Sen. Akpanudoedehe added that “in Rivers, registration had already been going on, it’s not a situation that they are starting all over again. They have been doing it. Don’t forget, generally it is an ongoing registration exercise.”