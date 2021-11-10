The Country Director of Global Peace Foundation, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, on Tuesday, said that the “we versus them” syndrome is one of the biggest problems of Nigeria.

Presenting a paper titled, “Fostering Peace and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: The Pragmatic Approach” at an event organised by the University of Abuja and Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Development Studies, Hayab said Nigeria will not experience peace until identity-based conflicts are addressed.

“‘We’ versus ‘Them’” syndrome has been a serious challenge to this nation and could be attributed to being the root cause of most of the problems. It is the major driver, giving birth to the trio: banditry and kidnapping in the North-West, insurgency (Boko Haram) in the North-East, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and militant groups in the South-East and South-South respectively. To cap it all, Nigerians will not experience peace until identity-based conflicts are addressed.

“Even now, the underlying drivers of conflict in Nigeria have been the inter-communal or intra-ethnic feuds and it is in the communities that the source of the violence is to be found. The local grassroots source is sometimes underestimated by peace actors as the emphasis has always been placed on religious differences. However, most of the conflicts started as economic, social, or political but ended up with religious connotations.

“Thus, in achieving sustainable peace and development in our dear nation, identity-based conflicts must be squarely addressed through a community-driven approach because there cannot be any development in an environment or atmosphere devoid of peace,” he said.

Hayab, who called for strengthening of the capacity of the people in local communities to promote a culture of peace, said diverse community members should embrace dialogue and another non-violent approach to resolving potential issues capable of igniting violence.

“We should encourage the formation of Community Peace and Reconciliation Committees as community structures at the community level,” Hayab added.