Association of Bauchi Imams and Preachers (ABIP) has stressed the need for Governor Bala Mohammed to serve the state for two consecutive terms in his present capacity. This, the group noted, is to continue with the infrastructural development of the state before ascending to the nation’s presidency seat.

It noted with concern that Bauchi State has for decades been left behind by other states and neglected by successive military and civilian leaders whose performances on the saddle leaves much to be desired, thereby pushing Bauchi to the backseat of development.

The association’s chairman, Mallam Mubarak Mato Babakarami yesterday in a chat with newsmen in Bauchi, argued that it would be of immense benefit for Bala Mohammed to do a second term as governor to promote the growth and development of Bauchi State before aspiring to any other higher position.

“Of course, we are not against him to attain the nation’s apex seat to serve the country in its entity if that is to be ordained by the Almighty God, but as the saying goes, ‘East or West, home is the best’, hence the association keeps on praying for him for the best, be it state or national.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallam Mubarak Baba Karami explained however that many citizens favoured Governor Bala Mohammed to aspire for the presidency come 2023 polls to replicate what he had done in Abuja and is now doing in Bauchi.

The association chairman commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his revolutionary transformation of Bauchi State in the areas of healthcare delivery services, education, agriculture, infrastructural provision such as roads and schools’ construction, reconstruction and renovation, as well as economic empowerment and employment generation, among others.

Karami also commended the sponsor of the Qur’anic readings on monthly basis, Alhaji Muttaqa Mohammed Duguri.

He recalled that Muttaqa Mohammed Duguri has been sponsoring the monthly Qur’anic Reading Programme since the inception of the Kauran Bauchi-led administration, and prayed to Allah to reward him abundantly.

ADVERTISEMENT