The Niger State Government has said that no project started or taken over by this administration would be left uncompleted by the end of its tenure in 2023.

This was made known in Minna on Thursday at the handing over of the newly renovated Jummai Babangida Aliyu hospital for women and children, where he noted that the decay in most of the hospitals started long ago and could not be addressed at a go.

Speaking during the handing over, the state commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Makusidi said the project is one of the many promises made by this administration and was fulfilled to the people of the state.

“Governor Abubakar Sani Bello reversed the bad maintenance culture we have in the country with the pilot programme of renovation of Jummai Babangida Aliyu hospital for women and children. And first time in the history of the state, that we have a facility manager who is managing our projects.

“The building you are seeing, started by the last administration, which this administration completed, we saw the need to embark on the renovation of house hospitals. We started work with the hope that it will be completed within some weeks, but the COVID-19 came and the job stopped.

“In the process we discovered that the hospital needed more than painting. So, we ended up on wholistic renovation of the hospital and provision of other facilities that are lacking in the hospital,” the commissioner said.

Makusidi however disclosed that the same upliftment and renovation is going on at some hospitals across the state which includes the Minna General Hospital, Kotangora General Hospital, IBB Hospital, Tunga Mogajia Hospital.

He added that the maintenance would be replicated in other hospitals across the state, adding that they are carrying it out in phases based on availability of funds, services and other factors.

The hospital according to the commissioner has the best neonatal centre in Africa with the women care services, adding that it won’t only serve the patients but also the workers who would feel fulfilled working in the environment.

On state of other hospitals across the state, he said no hospital is being neglected adding that the work is being done in phases with the next phase to cover: Suleja, Mokwa Agaie, Rijau and Kagara.

The CEO, Nineties Ventures, Dr Mahmud Ajeigbe who renovated the project, said a management consultancy will oversee the selection of managers for all the health facilities renovated in the state, including the newly renovated one, to ensure that the standard is sustained.