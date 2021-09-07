Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration will continue to balance political appointments between Christians and Muslims in the state.

The governor, who stated this at the 1443/2021 Hijrah luncheon held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, added that Muslims and the people of Oyo State know that his administration is doing the right thing.

He said: “I want to use the opportunity of today’s event to address the issues some people brought up. Every time I go through social media and read what people are saying, those who know how we campaigned in 2019 will admit that we did not abuse anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a matter of fact, the people of Oyo State know we are doing the right thing. We released the Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State (2019-2023) document, and told the people to hold us accountable by the document. I am saying today again, go and look at the document. All the things we are doing now have been documented and we are just following the roadmap.”

The governor expressed his displeasure with the rumour being circulated by certain persons that he delayed the approval of the documents of some Muslims that were supposed to be judges in the state, noting that such rumours amount to fallacy and are baseless.

Earlier, in His sermon, Prof. Daud Noibi, said that 1443/2021 Hijrah celebration was first of its kind, saying it was a day of joy to all Muslims in the state.