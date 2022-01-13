Senator Godswill Akpabio For Common Good (SGACG) group has said that they will keep mobilising Nigerians to pressure former Akwa Ibom State Governor and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The group said its attention had been drawn to a report comparing the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs – Senator Godswill Akpabio with Chief Bola Tinubu and Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State.

“The newspapers were referring to a brief interview with our National Coordinator, Dr. Jibril Tafida where he made very positive remarks about the Minister.

“Without prejudice to whatever is the opinion of our national coordinator, we believe the headline was sensational. This is because Dr. Tafida would not have proceeded with comparative analysis between Akpabio and Nigerians who have already made their interests public, when the SGACG was still consulting and mobilizing Nigerians with a view to persuading Akpabio to accept to contest the 2023 polls,” a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Bello Bichi said.

“In the interview, our National Coordinator made it clear at several points that Senator Akpabio is yet to give his words to that effect. Comparative analysis presupposes that the senator would have accepted, when that is not the case.

“Without prejudice to the interview, therefore, it is obvious that the official position of our group is that we are still at the mobilization stage and the next stage after mobilization is the convincing stage. We intend to achieve this by presenting our demand to Senator Akpabio in a formal letter endorsed by our group.

“Nevertheless, we will not rest until we are done with the current mobilisation and we are aware that Senator Akpabio is one nationalist loved by all Nigerian men and women of good conscience because he is divinely gifted with special leadership qualities required of modern governance.

“Furthermore, we appreciate the eagerness of the Nigerian media to promote our cause and hope that in the end, the dream of great Nigeria will become a living reality in our age of enlightenment,” he said.