Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said his administration is committed to promoting tourism and protecting the cultural heritage of the people of the state for economic growth.

The governor stressed that the museum is very important to the state due to its tourist attraction.

He said the state will encourage the National Commission for Museums and Monuments to build a befitting museum in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Akeredolu gave the assurance in his office while receiving a delegation from the National Commission for Museums and Monuments led by its Director General, Professor Abba Tijani.

He said one of the state’s areas of interest is the Araromi Seaside, adding that since the state has the longest coastline, the beach in Araromi can serve as a good tourist center.

According to him, the state government in partnership with the La Campagne Tropicana will soon develop the beach, stressing that the beach is less than 40 minute on speed boat from Lagos.

Earlier, Professor Tijani appreciated Governor Akeredolu for coming to the aid of the commission after a fire incident which gutted its building in Akure.

He emphasised the need to construct a befitting national museum in the central area of the state where the cultural representation and heritage of the people will be properly displayed for tourist’s attraction and for the people.

The Director General said there are 65 national monuments in Nigeria and 107 additional monuments have been proposed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He listed Oke Idanre Hill as one of the proposed national monuments which will be used as a World heritage center, urging the state government to ensure that the hill is put in proper shape.