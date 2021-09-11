The Kogi State government has said that those who attacked fire-fighters in Lokoja will face the full wrath of the law.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, saying the action of the attackers was “barbaric and unfortunate”.

“The Governor of Kogi State, Alh Yahaha Bello has directed relevant government officials to collaborate with security agencies in the State to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Government of Kogi State has reached out to the Fire Service authorities to express concern over the barbaric and unfortunate attack as full investigations have been ordered with the aim of averting such unwarranted attack in the future.

“The administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello abhors violence of any kind. Those who save lives and property should never be put in harm’s way. This is unacceptable, condemnable and those behind it will surely be punished in accordance with the laws of the land”.

Fanwo said a delegation has also been set up to pay a visit to the Federal Fire Service in order to reassure the Service that its facilities and officers are safe in the State.

“We appreciate the great contributions of Federal Agencies to the development of our state and we shall continue to create a conducive environment for them,” he added.