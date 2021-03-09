BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

The Incoming Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command Màkurdi, Air Vice Marshal Idi Lubo has pledged to work in synergy with the host Community and the Benue State Government to ensure that peace to enable Citizens sleep with their eyes closed.

This is even as he also reiterated the Command resolved to give required support to all Security formations like Operation Whirl Stroke among other troops to achieve their desired goals, saying, “we will do everything to Ensure peace in Benue”

‘I am not in Benue State to work in isolation or as a dictator, but as a Servant to move the Command forward in all ramifications, so I need the support of all and Sundry especially our host Community to enable us succeed”

AVM Lubo who it was gathered is the 41st AOC of the Command urged Officers and men of the Command to put in their best through collective collaboration to nib in the bud all forms of criminality for the growth and development of the State and Country.

“I want to appeal to our host Communities to support the Command to serve them better because without their support there will be no meaningful development, so let our host Community see the Nigerian Airforce as partners that are here to make the State great by ensuring that all Citizens are going about their normal business without fear of molestation”

“So we are here to serve the State, we from the Tactical Air Command has been part of the history of Makurdi and Benue people in general, so I want us to work in peace and harmony, so let there be no agitation, if there is any problem let it be channel to the Governor who is the Chief Security of the State for Amicable resolution, so as one of the Security apparatus working in the State, we will do everything to pursue peace”

Earlier, the outgoing AOC, AVM Olusegun Philips urged Officers and men of the Command to extend the same support he enjoyed from them to the incoming AOC to help him to be focused especially in this era of banditory kidnapping and other forms of criminality that has be has bedeviled the Country.

“I am praying to God that with all these put together, we will not have any reason whatsoever to have agitation on any issue or anything in the like manner, now that the rains are here, I wish Benue people a good harvest to feed the Country as the Food Basket of the Nation”

While commending the incoming AOC for his Sterling Leadership qualities, the outgoing AOC appealed to personnels of the Command to as well imbibe the Culture of hard work to reposition the based.

Our Correspodent gathered that before the deployment of AVM Lubo to the Tactical Air Command Màkurdi, he was the Director of Policy, NAF Headquarters Abuja, While the Outgoing is to resume at the NAF Headquarters Abuja as the Chief of Standard and Evaluation.