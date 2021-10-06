Health workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have threatened to go on with their planned strike if the federal government did not meet their demands at today’s meeting.

The groups had issued a threat to withdraw their services from all government-owned health institutions by midnight of October 4, 2021, if the federal government failed to address their grievances.

But the strike was suspended on Monday following a decision by the leadership after a virtual and physical meeting by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to stay action pending the outcome of today’s meeting with the federal government on the matters.

In a communiqué signed by the acting national secretary, Chief M.O. Ajorutu, on behalf of the national chairman of JOHESU, Biobelemoye Josiah, the NEC-in- session, comprising presidents and general secretaries of the affiliate unions and professional associations, JOHESU chairmen and secretaries at state levels, adopted the resolution to stay action, warning that they would issue a fresh notice of 15 days if the outcome was not favourable.

Ajorutu said, “The leadership of JOHESU reasoned that it was necessary to give the federal government a conducive environment to present an update on developments with regards to the major demands of JOHESU especially in the area of adjustment of CONHESS as it was done with CONMESS while also showing evidence-based data of the circularisation of the redress of all highlighted service delivery challenges peculiar to members of JOHESU.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The expanded NEC lauded the Federal Government for the marginal paradigm shift in resolving some of its demands particularly as it relates to the on-going payment of outstanding COVID-19 Special Inducement and hazard allowance.

“In a bid to avoid an endless circus show, the leadership of JOHESU needs to make it unambiguously clear that the meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 will be the ultimate litmus test to evaluate the seriousness of the Federal Government to resolve once and for all, the tortuous subject matter of adjustment of CONHESS which has lingered since January 2, 2014 (almost eight years) now and also determine the depth of industrial harmony in the Health Sector.’’