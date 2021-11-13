The Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Sports Development, Idris Nyam has assured that the ministry will go all out in ensuring that sports becomes big business in the state.

He stated this when the Kaduna State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of NIgeria (SWAN), executives, led by its chairman, Comrade Isaiah Kemje Benjamin (Leadership Newspapers) on Friday November 12, 2021 paid him a courtesy visit.

According to the commissioner, Kaduna State remains the gateway to Northern NIgeria and holds several untapped potentials, adding that sports is big business the world over and Kaduna being a hub in NIgeria will take advantage of that.

Speaking further, he said that with the massive urban renewal projects being embarked upon by the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led administration, Kaduna is being opened up for more investments, including sports.

“More success would have been made by His Excellency, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, but there were some initial setbacks in his first administration.

“Success in education has been recorded massively. Results from WAEC shows tremendous improvement of students in the state,” he added.

He commended the SWAN executives and members in the state for their commitment to developing sports in the state, while pledging to give them all the necessary support in the course of their duties.

Earlier in his remarks, the Kaduna SWAN Chairman, told the commissioner that they were in his office to officially welcome him to the ministry.

He assured the commissioner of the full support of the sports writers in projecting the activities of the ministry.

Other executive members on the visit were Vice Chairman Shehu Abdullahi (Nagarta Radio), Treasurer, Mike Odeh James (Desert Herald), Financial Secretary, Idris Dari ( Radio Nigeria), Ex Officio, Zakari Haruna Isah (KSMC), Welfare Secretary, Stella Kabruk (NAN) and Secretary, Jacob Onjewu Dickson (New Nigeria Newspapers).