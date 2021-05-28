Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has warned perpetrators of violence against children to stay off the state, saying the state will be made uninhabitable for them.

The governor said his administration is determined to wage war against rapists, ritualists, sexual violators and other criminals committing crimes against children and the citizenry in general.

This is as the governor vowed not to relent in his strong determination to ensure that both the girl and boy child are given equal opportunities to access formal education as gender equality shall continue to remain his administration’s top priority.

Akeredolu spoke in a special broadcast and goodwill message to commemorate the Children’s Day celebration.

While reminding the children that they are critical stakeholders in the country, Akeredolu noted that they had a lot of responsibilities and roles to play in stemming the tide of insecurity in order to guarantee a secure and prosperous future.