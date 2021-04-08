By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

National president of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Mr Hakeem Ambali has said that the union will not fold its arms and watch the delisting of the third tier of government from the Nigerian Constitution.

Making the disclosure during the North West meeting of the union held in Kano yesterday, the national president who was represented by the national treasurer Alhaji Aliyu Haruna Kankara said the bill presently before the National Assembly seeking for the delisting of local government councils is unacceptable, undemocratic and anti-masses.

He said, “Today is a very sad day for the union and its members because of the bill before the National Assembly calling for the scrapping of the entire 774 local government areas in the country.”

The national president condemned the sponsor of the bill which he described as wicked and inhuman due to its implications on not only the local government staff who may lose their means of livelihood but to the generality of Nigerians who are benefitting from the local government system.

He said the reason why they have all assembled in Kano was to mobilise all their members to go back to their respective domains and sensitise their legislators, Imams and market women on the implications and danger of delisting local government from Nigerian Constitution and to pray fervently to God for divine intervention.

Ambali said NULGE had planned to reach out to the leadership of the National Assembly with a view to discuss the issue extensively but threatened that should their plea on the reversal of the proposed bill fails they will shut down all the 774 local governments in the country.

He appealed to the National Assembly to step down the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

On whether they have sought the cooperation of other unions he said the NLC and other relevant stakeholders are aware of the development, adding that NULGE is just kick-starting the move before others could join later.

The NULGE president said the move by the National Assembly is coming for the second time and still met with stiff opposition from Nigerians.

Among the states chairmen of NULGE that attended the meeting include that of Kano, Jigawa Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, among others.