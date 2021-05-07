BY ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said all the army personnel involved in extra judicial killings in the state will be prosecuted for their actions.

Attorney General of Imo State, Barrister Cyprian Akaolisa gave the assurance while speaking at a radio programme, the People’s Assembly on Hot FM in the state.

He said, “Currently, the military men are under court martial at the Obinze Brigade Command, if the outcome of the investigations show it was callous, the state will prosecute the military personnel. I can assure you that the state will not allow any loss of life for nothing.

After court martial we will continue from where they stopped and prosecute. I assure you that. My primary assignment is to ensure justice, as the Attorney General, it is my constitutional duty and I assure you we will prosecute, the police is also investigating. We are waiting for the court martial to end”.

According to Akaolisa, following the spate of attacks in the state, Governor Uzodimma had to invite the military to assist the police who appeared overwhelmed in the attacks, saying “We are in an unusual situation, the police suffered loss, stations burnt down and it was beyond them because the attackers had superior capacity. We had to bring in the military to restore sanity”.

Akaolisa said the governor did not invite the military to kill people but to protect lives and pleaded for understanding.

The state commissioner for justice said the military were invited following the series of attacks on the people, involving policemen, soldiers, suya sellers, saying no government will fold arms and watch, even as he maintained that many people misunderstood the military intervention.