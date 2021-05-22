Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State yesterday said his government was verifying personnel records to remove staff without the required or fake qualifications.

In a broadcast after the suspension of the warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, he said the government sympathised with residents for the absence of electricity for four days and the attempt to disrupt normal life and prevent government offices, hospitals, banks, and other private businesses from functioning.

He said government would right-size the public service in the interest of the state, saying in shrinking the public service, they would reduce the number of political appointees and civil servants.

The governor said he would continue to recruit more teachers, health workers and other professionals for government agencies.

The governor added: “As your government, we will pursue accountability for the crimes that have been committed and seek remedies for our people.

“This Kaduna State government has done a lot for the welfare of workers, and it has tried to do this while vigorously trying to develop the state and advance the interests of the majority of our people.

“Kaduna State is the first government, whether federal or state, to start implementing the new minimum wage. From September 2019, we began paying the new wages with consequential adjustments that raised take home pay by up to 66%. Our 23 local government councils also complied”

“We increased minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on defined benefits. We started a contributory pension scheme in January 2017 for which the National Pension Commission ranks us as among the best performers in funding it. We have paid over N13bn out of the arrears of gratuity and death benefits that we inherited from previous governments that remained unpaid from 2010,” he said.