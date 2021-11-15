All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA ) in Ekiti State, has expressed its readiness to participate in the forthcoming elections in the state, saying it would field candidates in the December 4, 2021 local government elections in the state.

Describing its victory at the just-concluded Anambra governorship poll as a morale booster, it urged Ekiti people to keep faith with APGA who he said is determined to replicate its recent victory in Anambra poll.

The chairman of APGA in Ekiti State, Mr Rufus Alabi, who stated this also declared that the party is also prepared to accomplish the task in the 2022 governorship election in the state.

‘’Our party’s resounding victory has boosted our morale and we are determined to wrest power from the ruling APC. Mark my words, APGA is coming in 2022.”

Alabi also hailed and acknowledged the efforts of the national chairman of the party, the Anambra State governor and the governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo, in earning victory for the party.