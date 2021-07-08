Before now, ATS Boutique has been doing a lot to enrich the wardrobes of women, who are mostly its customers, but plan is now underway to bring in the world of men into its collections.

This much was revealed by Uk-based Nigerian entrepreneur and boutique owner, Anne Namgbeh, who is fondly called Anne ATS. She owns and runs the popular ATS Hair and ATS Boutique, two businesses that are thriving, yielding great returns in profit.

As she is popularly referred to, Anne ATS has continued to grow with the sky now seeming to be her limit. The profiles of the two companies, ATS Hair and ATS Boutique are glowing and glittering in the fashion industry even as she sees a bright future for the business.

Speaking in an interview session with journalists, Namgbeh, aka Anne ATS said, “we are looking to add a male collection to the business as we have been getting requests and questions from our male customers who want to get their own fashion accessories and wear from our boutique. So hopefully the new male collections will be launched sooner than later and in the near future”.

Running two businesses at the same time can be quite challenging and demanding to handle, moreso when demands from customers end prospective clients keep coming in quick torrents. On how it has been juggling between two business ventures, ATS Hair and Anne ATS Boutique, Anne ATS disclosed that she is not alone in the business as her sisters are partners in the business.

“I don’t oversee the businesses alone, my sisters, Tonia and Sophy do their part as partners in the business so I have time to attend to my other business. We have worked with Tiwa Savage, Kcee and Emma Nyra and we were planning Ms Banks and Kizz Daniel before the pandemic.

On her philosophy to survive and make it big as an entrepreneur, Namgbeh, fondly known as Anne ATS, has this to say:, “my philosophy on this is that focused on staying current in the industry by delivering the latest trends at affordable prices so anyone and everyone can afford it.

Apart from ATS Hair and ATS Boutique, Namgbeh is also a wardrobe consultant, helping her clients and protective customers make the right choice of clothing that suits their personality.

“I help clients organise their closet and also update them with latest seasonal wardrobe collections, analysing suitable colours, cuts and designs for outfits including jewelry. I also select outfits for photo shoots, fashion shows and social events for my clients.

“Anne ATS is also a brand influencer and I have worked with reputable companies including Fashionnova, BoomBod, Diva Boutique, VIP Chauffeur Car Hire, Femmeluxe and CQ Beauty.

“I’m also an affiliate marketer at Dogebay, UK which is a platform for users to buy and sell products using Dogecoin only (just like eBay except you get to shop with dogecoins). If you are a business owner and would like to use this platform, you can sign up at dogebay.co.uk & use code Anne ATS,” said.Namgbeh

Anne ATS recalled how tough it was for her to quit her job and went into her own business on full time basis.

“It was tough for me to go fully into the business, but she I am happy today that taking that tough decision has helped me.

“As an entrepreneur, one of my toughest decision was quitting my job. Quitting a job is hard because first you have to think about how you’re going to tell your boss you’re quitting. Quitting was particularly tough for me because I loved my job and that job paid my bills.

“Also, I didn’t know what challenges were ahead of me but I believed in my dream and that made it somewhat easy for me. I knew in order to be successful I had to make some if not many sacrifices and quitting my job was one the sacrifices I had to make,” she said.

After quitting her job and started the business, she said funding now became a big hurdle for her.

“Funding the business was another tough process because we didn’t make profit for the first six months. Getting my products into the market was not as hard because at the time, there was not much social media so I targeted universities and shopping malls. I would go to universities and malls to distribute my business cards and then I got referrals from there.”

How she was able to overcome most of the early-stage challenges she encountered in the business, Anne ATS said: “There will always be challenges, but I don’t let them get to me. Instead, I think about strategies to work around it. To stay afloat, I make sure to keep producing quality products with not so high price tags and also do promotions every often.”