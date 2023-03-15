Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said the families of police officers killed by gunmen in Anambra State would not be abandoned.

The deceased officers – Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh – were attached to Explosives Ordinances Disposal Unit at the Government House, Asaba.

They were killed by unknown gunmen, who ambushed them at a spot along Ihiala-Orlu road in Anambra while on their way to Umuahia on official duty, on Friday.

The governor visited their homes in Agbor Obi and Orogodo-Agbor in Ika South local government area for Aleh and Obuh, and Owa Ekei in Ika North-East for Nwadiokwu, where he commiserated with their widows, Mrs Nwamaka Aleh, Mrs Juliet Obuh and Mrs Onyeisi Nwadiokwu and family members.

He prayed for the bereaved families and asked them to take solace in the fact that the deceased died in active service for the nation, and assured that the state government would continue to identify with them through the trying times.

The governor was accompanied by member, representing Ika Federal Constituency, Mr Victor Nwokolo; member, representing Ika South in the State House of Assembly, Mr Festus Okoh and his Ika North East counterpart, Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri; Commissioner for Works, Mr Noel Omodon, his Information Counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu and other top government functionaries.

In a related development, the Delta State PDP governorship candidate,Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has commiserated with Okowa on the murder of his security aides.

Oborevwori, who is also national deputy chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, enjoined Okowa, the Delta State Police Command and members of the deceased families to take solace in the fact that they died in active service while serving their fatherland.

Oborevwori, who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, said, “I am still in deep shock over the officers killed by unknown gunmen, who ambushed them at a spot along Ihiala-Orlu road in Anambra while on their way to Umuahia on official duty, on Friday. Their death is very painful. My heart bleeds for them.

“On behalf of my family, friends, political associates and the good people of Okpe State Constituency, I mourn the passing of the three gallant police officers attached to the EOD Unit in Government House Asaba and I hereby commiserate with our amiable Governor and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the State Commissioner of Police, and families of the deceased police officers. We are going to miss them”, the Speaker added.

“My heart goes out to all those they left behind. I pray that God will grant their souls eternal rest and give the families, friends and others the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, he said.