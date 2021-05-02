BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that his administration will not allow agents of religious disharmony to destabilise the state.

The governor, who spoke at a special Iftar (breaking of fast) programme where he hosted Muslims at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said he would not discriminate among adherents of the different religions in the state.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement said the governor called on agents of religious disharmony to spare the state of their unpatriotic acts.

The governor said, “We want to thank God for sparing our lives till this very moment. I also want to appreciate God because there is religious harmony in our state, which I believe is the will of God. So, if some people are going to other states to stoke the fires of religious disharmony, the moment they get to Oyo State to cause confusion, please ask them to go elsewhere. The Lord Almighty is making things work for us here.”

He explained that his administration had been fulfilling its promise to be fair and just to all religions in the state.

“Secondly, I want us to go home with something tonight. During the electioneering campaign, there was nowhere or no part of the state that we did not touch. We went to churches, mosques. And there was no local government area(s) in the state that we went to that we did not meet the Christian and Muslim communities.

“We assured the people then that religious discrimination would not be noticed in our government. I also pledged that we would treat everybody equally irrespective of their religious or political inclinations and that is exactly what we have been doing in this government.”

The governor assured the congregation that his administration will continue to host Ramadan Iftar for the Muslims in the state, urging them to pray to God to continue His good deeds to the state.