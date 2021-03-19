The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 national incident manager, Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, in an interview with journalists has declared the task force will not force Nigerians to take the COVID-19 vaccines. JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH was there

What is the state of the rollout of four million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria?

We are really grateful that we now have vaccines on ground. You are aware when the vaccines arrived, we took it very seriously. Samples were taken by the National Agency for Food Drug and Administration Control (NAFDAC) to crosscheck the different patches on the vaccine for safety. And within 48 hours, NAFDAC came back with a confirmation that the vaccines actually contain the chemicals, or the ingredients that were written on the documents, and that the vaccines are safe for use in Nigeria. After that, we handed over the vaccines to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), which is responsible for the vaccination drive in the country. NPHCDA has taken the vaccines and they have done the distribution to the states. They have assessed the storage capacity of the states and their readiness and the states that are ready have received their vaccines. As you are aware, we only received a little shot of four million doses of the vaccine. And our priority for now is what we call strategic leadership in the country and the frontline healthcare workers. So, these are the priority groups. Vaccination activities have started in most states, and even the states that are not ready, we are working with them to ensure that they have satisfied all the criteria for getting the vaccines so that they can also start their rollout.

What are the efforts being made to address vaccine hesitancy and conspiracy theory from some Nigerians and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State?

I think in Nigeria, we are very lucky in the sense that Mr President has provided the right leadership. And he has provided the right example for everyone to emulate. Your recall that last Saturday, Mr President and the Vice President took their jabs of COVID-19 vaccine. And shortly after that, Mr. President gave a speech. He asked every political leader in the country to also take the vaccine encouraged people to take the vaccine. So, I think that is a clarion call by Mr President and anybody who is a political leader in the country now should actually try to emulate this example that Mr. President has set. It is not only an example, but I think it is an order that Mr President gave. So, people who are loyal to the president will certainly come first in obeying his instruction. We are working with religious and traditional leaders, and all of them are on board. We want them to start launching campaigns in their communities to encourage the people to come out en mass to take this vaccine.

What is the penalty for those who refused to take the vaccines?

We won’t say that there is any penalty. We will not force anyone to take the vaccine. What we will do is that we will try to educate and enlighten them. But people who are entrusted with the responsibility, they must have the moral high ground to find what is good for their people and ensure that they benefit from that activity. So, when we will not punish anyone, I think it is a great moral burden for anyone entrusted with leadership in this country to come out openly and defiantly against what Mr President has asked the leadership of the country to do.

Are you satisfied with the report you are getting since the rollout of the vaccine?

It’s too early. But from what we are hearing, things are working very smoothly. The doses that have been assigned to some of the states have all arrived. We have seen that some state governors have publicly, just like Mr President did, have taken their vaccination. I saw pictures of them. We are also aware that healthcare workers have been given a priority. They have all been registered in the state. And gradually, you know, the numbers are coming up. We are going to mount our monitoring system here to be able to see the numbers coming from the state? How many doses of vaccine have each state received? How many people have been vaccinated? What categories of people have been vaccinated? So, this is something that we want to start monitoring on daily basis.

What information do Nigerians need before taking the vaccines?

This vaccine is for people that are above the age of 18. And it’s free. Nobody is going to pay for anything. People are required if they can to pre-register online, to go to NPHCDA website, and pre-register so that they don’t have to face long queues. You will know exactly the date and the place where you will take your vaccine. If you are not able to register online, we have what is called assistant registration. So, in all the primary healthcare centres (PHCs) that have been selected to deliver these vaccines, you can go there and register. It’s just the normal way people register in the clinics. So, you can register for the vaccine and wait for your time to take it. If you are not able to do that, at a later time, we are going to have a house-to-house campaign where people will be mobilised and they will be registered and they will take the vaccine. What is different with this vaccine is that you will have two doses of it. If you take the first dose, you have to keep your card which you registered online. When it is due for the second dose, you take the second dose and it is marked for you.

So, that is when you will say that you have taken the complete dose of the vaccine. In the meantime, before you take the vaccine, people should continue to observe our non-pharmaceutical interventions that are in place. That is to continue to wear face mask and comply with social distancing provision and also to continue to wash their hands because that is the best way to protect prevent oneself from getting the infection. If you have taken your first dose, it’s likely that you would have developed some level of immunity or protection, but still it is not a guarantee that you will not get the infection. So, we still advise Nigerians to continue to comply with these guidelines; that is they should continue to have their face masks. By the time we have reached about 70 or 80 per cent of Nigerians, we will be review the situation. And most likely, by that time, Nigerians would have reached what is called herd immunity, which means that majority of the people are now protected against the disease and it is only after that that we will consider whether we should remove some of these health protection regulations in place.

Is there any side effect after taking the vaccine from any part of the country?

I will tell you because I have taken the vaccine myself. Really, the side effects are not different from the normal side effects that you have with other vaccines such as yellow fever or Hepatitis B. The most important one is may be a pain on the injection site. There will be pain and people should know that it is going to pain them. For about 24 or 48 hours, you will continue to have that. Second, some people may develop some level of fever. You will feel unwell. You will feel sick. You may not know what is wrong with you. You can have headache. All these are mild symptoms that occur when you have a foreign body entering into somebody’s body. In a few proportion of people, they can go ahead and develop the mild symptoms of the disease. So, the mild symptoms are: somebody can have cold, that is catarrh, you can have some watery nose, you may be sneezing, or you can even have some cough. But this is only in a few per cent of cases. And that is explainable because your body is training itself to fight the disease. And while it is doing that training, it will give you those symptoms that I expressed. So, these are the things that Nigerians should expect. But anybody that has any sign or symptom that is a concern, they are free to call on the NCDC hotline, which is 6232, and express what they are feeling. Somebody will attend to them.

Apart from the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines, which other ones are we expecting?

Discussions are still going on. The next batch of the vaccine is still likely going to be Oxford /AstraZeneca. We are in discussion with Johnson & Johnson. So, we are expecting that to come very soon. I’m aware that the Federal Ministry of Health is also having bilateral discussion with the Russian government to bring those additional vaccines. For now, these are the three vaccines. We’re also going to get some free doses, I think the Pfizer vaccine. But considering our cold storage system, Pfizer and Moderna are not really on our high priority because we may not be able to manage their logistics very well.