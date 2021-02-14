By Orjime Moses, Abuja

Huawei’s CEO Ren Zhengfei has pledged to stick to a globalization

strategy despite external pressure. He has called on the new US

administration to come up with more open policies that are in the

interests of US companies and the US economy as a whole.

These are the first public remarks the founder of Huawei has made

since the change of the US administration. Ren was speaking during a press briefing in Taiyuan, the capital city of China’s northern Shanxi

province, after launching the Intelligent Mining Innovation Lab.

“Trade benefits both sides. Allowing US companies to supply goods to

Chinese customers is conducive to their own financial performance. If

Huawei’s production capacity expands, US companies could us sell more.

It’s a win-win situation. I believe the new administration will weigh

these interests as they consider their policies,” said Ren.

Ren stated that Huawei creates value to the whole ecosystem and wider

economy. He cited the example that Huawei has built 5G networks in

many cities in Europe, Asia and Middle East, and its networks in

Europe top global network performance tests, benefiting all the users

on those networks.

“The fact high-end users can use the iPhone 12 to its fullest effect

on our 5G networks in Europe is a testament to the quality of our

networks,” said Ren.

“As humanity keeps making progress, no company can develop a

globalized industry alone. It requires concerted efforts around the

world,” Ren added.

The United States government has been campaigning against Huawei in

the past two years alleging Huawei’s equipment could be used to spy on

Americans, without presenting any evidence. Huawei has repeatedly

denied the claims, and few other countries have given in to US

pressure, with most focusing on ensuring all vendors meet technical

standards to security.

Ren said he is now even more confident about Huawei’s survival than he

was. “We have found new and more ways to overcome our challenges. Our

sales revenue and profits in 2020 were higher than the previous

years,” Ren told journalists.

onths of the year 2020 showed that, revenue totaled 671.3 billion yuan

($98.57 billion), up 9.9% from that of the same period in 2019.

“We’ll continue serving our customers well by creating more value for

them. We want them to have lasting faith in us, and we hope that they

won’t sway because of political pressure,” concluded Ren.