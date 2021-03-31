By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State, Usman Mahdi Badairi, has said the party will not be opposed to receiving former acting national chairman of the party, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff if he chooses to return to the party.

Badairi stated this after the inauguration of the Borno State chapter of the party at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

Recall that Sheriff, a former two term governor of Borno State had since defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, after he lost out in the power tussle over the national chairmanship of PDP. He is currently seeking to become the national chairman of APC.

But when asked if he was considering reaching out to Sheriff to return to the PDP, Badairi said, “We are willing to go to any PDP member, who is willing to join us, whether Ali Modu Sheriff or Buhari or anybody in Nigeria who is willing to join us.

“Even Buhari will come and join the PDP. Even Bola Ahmed Tinubu, let him come and join us in the PDP. We are calling on every one of the APC members, let them come and join us. We are ready to work with everybody.”

He however, expressed optimism that the party will win the state in the next election with the cooperation of party members in Borno State.

“Now people are saying Zulum. He is nothing, he chased a lot of people from work. The 70 percent of local government workers he sent them away are not getting their salaries, even the staff are not getting their salaries,”he said.

In the IDP camps, people are suffering, so we will reveal a lot of things, people will hear a lot of things about the government of Borno state,” he said.