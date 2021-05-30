The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has described the statement attributed to the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, that he didn’t know why the union was on strike, as an act of blackmail.

The secretary general of the union, Shammah Kpanja, yesterday said the minister goofed in his remarks as he displayed an embarrassing lack of understanding of the issues in contention and the progress being made in the engagements between the union and the government, adding that the union would not succumb to intimidation.

Nwajiuba, while addressing protesting students of polytechnics on Thursday at the Federal Ministry of Education, was quoted as saying that he didn’t know why the union was still on strike.

Polytechnic teachers have been on strike for months over government’s inability to meet their demands.

“We understand the minister’s gaffe on the day as he has not been part of the engagements in any way from day one, neither has he been part of the review meetings between the

union and officials of the Federal Ministry of Education. Indeed, he does not know why the union is on strike.

“His embarrassing display on the day is typical of the display of majority of the political class in the country who take turns to deceive and hoodwink the populace irrespective of the sensitivity of the occasion. In this instance, the minister’s victims were the students who came to express their displeasure at the government’s insensitivity to their plight,” he said.