At a time subnational governments in Nigeria are expected to look inwards for revenue to augment the dwindling federal allocations, the prevalence of weak institutions coupled with the use of cronies, political thugs and opaque revenue collection regimes are draining their purses.

Only recently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) declared that it had zero allocation for the federal, state and local governments to share, due to the huge petroleum subsidy bill it had to pay.

LEADERSHIP Friday findings revealed that many states use their cronies and political thugs to collect internal revenue as compensation for political loyalty, as against the use of professionals and transparent technology-oriented systems that would report more revenue to these states.

In many cases, much of the revenue collected by these political allies are un-remitted to the states’ coffers, and where they are remitted, they are grossly under-remitted.

The argument subsists that the low figures of internally generated revenue reported by most states is due to lack of transparency and lack of strong institutions, and not necessarily that the states are not viable, as all states in Nigeria, if well managed, can do far better that what they currently report as IGR.

LEADERSHIP Friday can report that the annual revenue collection in Edo State local councils climbed from N30 million in November 2016 to N150 million in November 2017 with the deployment of automated systems such as Point of Sale (POS) machines and tax vouchers, among others.

Before then, barely literate political thugs held sway and reported low revenue figures.

Also Kebbi State’s IGR increased from ₦7.37 billion in 2019 to ₦13.78 billion in 2020, according to data released by the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS).

The 87 per cent growth in Kebbi’s IGR was the highest IGR growth rate among the 36 states and the FCT in 2020. Ebonyi State came second at 82 per cent IGR growth rate.

Former president of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) Dame Jumoke Simplice, told LEADERSHIP Friday that governments at both state and federal levels will be able to source more funds through taxation if they allow professionals to run the internal revenue services (IRS) rather than give the task to incompetent political cronies.

To her, there is a need for governments to allow revenue authorities to stand on their own, “they need to have both financial and administrative autonomy so that they are not tied to the apron strings of politicians.

“If they are not tied to the apron strings of politicians, and they are professionals in their own rights, they will be able to pull in enough funds for the government. Assuming if a state says they are giving their revenue service a target of N1 trillion and say the revenue service will get four per cent of that amount, it makes the revenue service not to be tied to the apron strings of politicians but rather the capacity of the revenue service.

“That gives enough funds to the people at the helm of affairs of the state internal revenue service to train their staff and that way, each state develops institutions that the taxpayers trust and they will be able to drive voluntary compliance.

“When taxpayers imbibe voluntary compliance agenda, they will be able to ask the government what the funds are used for and the engagement between government and the taxpayer will be different.

“Government will have to account and people will ask questions, and when people ask questions, the government will be forced to use the funds judiciously.

“If all the tax authorities at state and federal levels in this county imbibe this, each state and the federal government will have enough money to develop their area of jurisdiction and that will translate into employment, increased gross domestic product into development and people will take ownership of what is happening in their states.

“I am not saying state governors cannot choose who heads the revenue service but while playing politics, it must be done with professionals. You cannot afford to have an engineer at the head of internal revenue service, because he cannot give what he does not have.

“You cannot say because the person is in your political party but he is a doctor, you make him head of the revenue service. It will not work. Even in the political ambit, you can have a competent professional so that even if you are doing political appointments, you are putting a round peg in a round hole.”

Ibrahim Shelleng, managing director, Credent Investment Managers Limited, noted that, “For more efficient IGR collection, states must adopt technology that will not only streamline revenue collections but also provide much needed analytics for decision making and more informed projections.”

According to him, Increasing taxes in an already depressed economy is counterproductive and will only provide limited revenues.

“I think it is more pertinent for states to focus on job creation and bringing investments that will drive revenue generation. States may also consider privatisation of moribund assets in order to generate cash flow from them.

Each state in Nigeria has a myriad of natural resources they could harness and must begin to look into how to extract value from those resources,” Sheleng said.

In July 2016, Nigeria became the 70th country to join the OGP. Following this, Nigeria constituted an OGP National Steering Committee (NSC), which went on to develop a national action Plan (2017–2019) that aims to deepen and mainstream transparency mechanisms and citizens’ engagement in the management of public resources across all sectors.

Gbolade Idakolo, managing director/ chief executive officer SD&D Capital Management Limited on his part advocates that states engage private agents for collection of IGR.

“I want to subscribe to the idea of private collection agents for states with specific mandates and performance targets on a monthly basis to increase states’ IGR. Lagos State government has been using this model which has made them to optimise their IGR to become the highest IGR collection state in the country.

“The State government must also provide good infrastructure to enable conducive business environment to thrive.”

“The designated state agencies like Land bureau, business promotion councils and various departments saddled with generating revenue for the state government should be giving monthly or quarterly reports to the state house of assembly and the general public on progress made so far in specific areas.

“I believe this will go a long way in promoting transparency and accountability in states’ IGR collection if the states are actually serious about increasing their IGR.”

He also advocated that “states must look inwards and come up with innovative policies that can attract both local and foreign investors that will boost production activities and in turn increase their IGR.

“States now need to have Business promotion councils that have the powers and mandate from state governments to source, discuss and propose business friendly policies to would be local and foreign investors that are attractive enough to convince them to do business with the states.”

“Although some states have functional land bureaus that deal with land issues, other states need to look into the issues of land use and prompt perfection policies to investors so that once businesses are located in states, there would be no issue of land dispute.

“The lack of good community relations between state governments and host communities of would-be investors must also be looked into to avert constant conflicts between investors and their host communities,” he said.