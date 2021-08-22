President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife, Aisha Buhari, and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), were among both local and foreign dignitaries at the luncheon organised for the President’s son, Yusuf and his newly wedded wife, Zahra, in Abuja.

The event, which held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, was the concluding part of the marriage ceremony between the son of President Buhari, Yusuf, and his new wife, Zahra, which started on Friday in Bichi, Kano State.

Yusuf took Zahra, daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, as wife at an elaborate ceremony in Bichi, Kano State, on Friday, playing host to a huge crowd of dignitaries, including President Buhari, the Vice President, governors, ministers, other politicians and business moguls from within and outside the country.

However, at the Sunday luncheon at the Presidential Villa, the couple hosted yet another crowd of dignitaries.

Some of the guests at the luncheon included Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and father of the bride, Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Among governors in attendance were those of Imo, Hope Uzodinma; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Plateau, Simon Lalong; and Ebonyi, Dave Umahi. The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari,

Also at the event were former First Ladies; Dame Patience Jonathan; Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua; Hajiya Maryam Abacha; First Lady of Niger Republic, Hadiza Ben Mabrouk; First Lady of Guinea Bissau, Dinisia Reis Embalo; wives of state governors; and many more dignitaries.