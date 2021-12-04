Cake is a form of sweet food made from flour, sugar, and other ingredients that are usually baked. Cakes were modifications of bread, but now cover a wide range of preparations that can be simple or elaborate and that shares features with other desserts such as pastries and pies. There are countless cake recipes and many are centuries old. Hence treat your cravings with delicious chocolate marble sponge cake this weekend. Sponge cake is a light cake made with egg whites, flour and sugar, sometimes leavened with baking powder.
INGREDIENTS: 2 eggs, 3/4 cup of powder sugar, 1/2 cup of vegetable oil or melted margarine, 1 tablespoon of vanilla essence, 1 cup of flour, 1 tablespoon of baking powder, 3 tablespoons of milk, 1 tablespoon of coco-powder.
PROCEDURES
- Break 3 eggs into a bowl and beat or whisk for about 1 minute, add 3/4 cup of powder sugar and continue whisking until the mixture is fluffy and forming.
- Add 1/2 cup of vegetable oil or melted margarine, mix well, add 1 tablespoon of vanilla essence and mix.
- Sieve 1 cup of flour, add 1 tablespoon of baking powder to it and then add to the batter and mix, add 3 tablespoons of milk and mix.
- Divide the batter into two portions, to one portion add 1 tablespoon of coco-powder and mix together. Add another 1 tablespoon of milk to the coco-powder batter and mix properly.
- Grease the pan with oil and pour in 1 tablespoon of the plain batter followed by the chocolate batter, repeat the process until all the batters are exhausted. It should give you a marble-like design.
- Preheat the dry pan for about 5-7 minutes and place the cake pan on the dry pan and allow cooking on medium heat for about 35-40 minutes. For the oven, bake it at 180F for 35 minutes. Check the cake with a toothpick or chopstick to see if it is properly cooked.
- Finally, remove the cake from the pan and enjoy a delicious chocolate marble cake.